Violent disruptions outside Indian High Commission's consular camp in Canada's Brampton

Violent disruptions took place at the Indian High Commission's consular camps in Canada's Brampton on Sunday. The development was confirmed by the Indian High Commission in an official statement.

The statement also noted that there were similar attempts to disrupt consular camps in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2-3.

"In the light of these incidents, and with the continued threats posed to the Indian diplomats and officials, local venue organisers as well as local attendees, organisation of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is likely to brief the Parliamentary panel on external affairs on the India-Canada ties on Wednesday. Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison alleged on Tuesday that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence inside Canada.

Morrison claimed that Shah's campaign of violence involved intimidation and intelligence-gathering against Sikh separatists in Canada. He also told the Canadian MPs of the national security committee that he had confirmed Shah's name to The Washington Post, which was the first to report the allegations.

New Delhi dismissed the charge as 'absurd and baseless', warning Ottawa of serious consequences for bilateral ties.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the revelation that high Canadian officials "deliberately leak unfounded insinuations" to the international media as part of a "conscious strategy to discredit India", and influence other nations only confirms the view the government of India has long held about current Canadian government's political agenda and behavioural pattern.

India's ties with Canada have taken a hit after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked top Indian officials to the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The charges have been repeatedly rubbished by New Delhi as being absurd.