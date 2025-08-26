Viral video shows Sanjeev Sanyal dancing to Ram bhajans, social media praises his spirit

A video of Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, dancing to Ram bhajans at a recent event has taken social media by storm. The clip, shared by a user on X, showcases a lighter, spontaneous side of the renowned economist and author.

In his viral post, user Prateek playfully highlighted Sanyal's multifaceted life, writing: “Imagine being the guy who helps the PM run the economy, cosplays as a 10th-century shipbuilder, rewrites history textbooks and then break dances on Ram bhajans. Yeah, that’s @sanjeevsanyal.”

Sanyal reacted to the unexpected viral attention, admitting he didn’t anticipate the clip's widespread popularity. “Amused that the short video clip of me dancing at the Swarajya Conclave has gone viral. I was walking down to the ante-room for a cup of tea when I met the group dancing in the aisle. I joined them for perhaps 30 seconds but had no idea it would prove this popular!!!” he posted on X.

The light-hearted moment was filmed during the Swarajya Conclave 2025, organised by Sangam Talks. Known for his critical role in shaping India’s economic policies and his writings on Indian history, Sanyal's impromptu dance move has drawn praise for its authenticity and spontaneity.

Social media users expressed their admiration, with one saying, “You are quite the sport.” Another added, “With people like you around, India is in good hands. We would want to see you one day leading India.”

Others appreciated the balance Sanyal struck between responsibility and playfulness, with one user commenting, “Exactly the kind of spirit we need in thinkers today.”

Sanyal, who has been a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council since 2022, is also the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune.