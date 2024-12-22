Virat Kohli-owned restaurant in Bengaluru gets BBMP notice over alleged violation of fire safety norms

The Bengaluru civic body has issued a notice to former India captain Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune pub on a complaint alleging fire safety violations.

The pub, located on the sixth floor of Ratnams Complex on Kasturba Road near the Chinnaswamy stadium, has been alleged of operating without implementing mandated fire safety measures or obtaining a fire department clearance certificate.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice following a complaint by social activists Kunigal Narasimhamurthy and HM Venkatesh.

Acting on this complaint, BBMP issued the first notice on November 29. A second notice has now been issued, with the Shanthi Nagar Division Health Officer of BBMP stating that legal action will be initiated if a satisfactory reply is not provided.

“We served them (One8 Commune) a week ago. Fire and safety measures were not there,” a BBMP official said.

The management of One8 Commune has allegedly failed to respond or take corrective action despite previous notice. The civic body has now given the establishment a 7-day deadline to provide an explanation, warning of legal action if compliance is not ensured.

This is not the first time the Kohli-owned pub has been in trouble. In June, the Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against One8 Commune, along with other establishments on MG Road, for operating beyond the stipulated time.

The pub was allegedly found to be open until 1.30 am, beyond the permitted closing time of 1 am, according to an FIR. The police action was based on complaints about loud music being played in the area late at night.

The Bengaluru branch of One8 Commune was inaugurated in December 2023. It has branches in other major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata.

(With agency inputs)