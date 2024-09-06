Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey over security concerns, lands safely

Vistara’s Mumbai-Frankfurt flight was unexpectedly diverted to Turkey on Friday due to security concerns, the airline announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Flight UK27, en route from Mumbai to Frankfurt, made a precautionary landing at Erzurum Airport in Turkey, touching down safely at approximately 7:05 p.m. local time.

Vistara shared the news on X, stating, "Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."

Further details regarding the security concern have not yet been disclosed.