Vistara co-branded credit cards: Can these cards be used after merger with Air India?

With the formal merger of Vistara with Air India on November 12, frequent flyers and members of Club Vistara flyer programme are wondering what will happen to their existing points and how will the new collective programme be. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group, which also owns Air India. From September 3, 2024, Vistara, a prominent airline, will discontinue accepting reservations for travel post November 12. Consequently, all existing flights under Vistara's purview will transition to being operated by Air India.

Vistara had earlier said that Club Vistara's ‘frequent flyer’ programme will be merged with Air India’s ‘Flying Returns’ programme from November 12. Here are some significant points:

Vistara, which was launched on January 9, 2015, has established partnerships with four major Indian banks to offer a range of co-branded credit cards. The current lineup consists of seven card variants:

Club Vistara SBI Card

Axis Vistara Platinum

Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card

Club Vistara SBI Card Prime

Axis Vistara Signature

Axis Vistara Infinite

Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer

These credit cards enable users to accumulate Club Vistara (CV) Points based on their spending behavior. These points can later be utilized for redeeming award flights or upgrading the ticket class with Vistara.

Furthermore, individuals owning these cards are entitled to complimentary tickets upon achieving specific spending targets—a notable characteristic present in all Vistara credit cards.

Though the fundamental advantages are consistent, the scope of these benefits may differ based on whether the card is categorized as entry-level, mid-range, or premium.

What will happen to these cards and CV points

Vistara has stated that they will issue more detailed updates to their loyal customers in the near future. Currently, there is no exact information about the status or plans regarding the co-branded cards associated with the loyalty program.

Earlier in May, Club Vistara issued a statement. It stated: “The process of integration between Air India and Vistara is ongoing, while we await some regulatory approvals. As we work towards a merged, larger airline, Club Vistara will also, merge with Air India’s Flying Returns. The Club Vistara program will continue to exist until the integration is complete. Upon completion of the integration process, your Club Vistara account will be migrated to Air India’s Flying Returns.”

Vistara's co-branded credit cards currently provide various benefits:

Welcome benefits: Upon activation, cardholders receive free economy or premium economy class ticket vouchers, along with Club Vistara Base or Silver membership, depending on the card variant.

Complimentary Club Vistara membership: All cards come with a complimentary Club Vistara membership that adds value to the overall benefits.

IndusInd Explorer card: Among the premium variants, the IndusInd Explorer card offers additional perks including vouchers for luxury hotels or shopping, in addition to the business class ticket and CV Gold membership.

