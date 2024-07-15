'Vitriolic lies': Congress slams BJP over IT Cell head Amit Malviya's 'Rahul Gandhi encourages violence' remark

The Congress has come strongly against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for accusing Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi of inciting violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning it as "cheap politics" and urging that the security issues of leaders should not be politicized.

Related Articles

This reaction came after the BJP targeted the Leader of Opposition in the wake of the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, stated on X: "Rahul Gandhi, who has repeatedly lost elections to Prime Minister Modi, has often encouraged and justified violence against him. Let us not forget how, under Congress rule, the Punjab Police deliberately compromised PM's security, leaving his convoy stranded on a flyover."

Responding to these allegations, Congress' media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, responded by saying that the BJP was indulging in 'cheap politics' and such a grave issue should not be politicized.

"Cheap politics should not be played on the issue of leader security. The Congress party has suffered tremendous losses to terrorism, including Mahatma Gandhi, two prime ministers, and our entire Chhattisgarh leadership under the BJP government," Khera said.

Khera also accused Prime Minister Modi and the BJP of inciting hatred against the Congress leadership by spreading "vitriolic lies" about figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He further mentioned that "Mr. Modi also mysteriously withdrew their SPG security."

In a related incident, former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt when a gunman fired multiple shots at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear.