Over 100 arrested in Murshidabad as Waqf Act protest turns violent across West Bengal districts

Raids continued across West Bengal’s violence-hit districts a day after clashes erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. In Murshidabad alone, over 110 people have been arrested, police said.

“About 70 people were arrested from Suti, and 41 people from Samserganj in connection with the violence,” a police officer confirmed.

On April 12 morning, officials reported no fresh incidents, though the situation remained tense. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the worst-affected areas of Murshidabad, and internet services have been suspended to prevent further escalation.

“Patrolling in Suti and Samserganj areas is going on. Nobody is allowed to regroup anywhere. We will not allow any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation,” an officer said, urging residents to ignore “rumours on social media.”

A teenage boy, reportedly injured in police firing during the Suti clashes, has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, police added. The unrest has largely unfolded in districts with sizeable Muslim populations — Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday amid violent protests in the state.Banerjee said the law was made by the Centre and answers should be sought from it. "We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," she asked.

Slamming the state’s response, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari in a post on X (formally Twitter) wrote, “Let it be known that this was not an act of protest, rather a premeditated act of violence, an assault on Democracy and Governance by Jihadist forces who seek to spread chaos in order to assert their dominance and sow fear amongst other Communities of our Society.”

“Public property was destroyed, Government Officials felt threatened, and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation was created, all under the false guise of dissent. The silence of the Mamata Banerjee Government is deafening,” he added.

Adhikari demanded swift arrests and strict legal action against those responsible.