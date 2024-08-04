'Waqf Board should not be amended, but abolished,' say netizens over reports of possible amendments in Waqf Act

As the Centre is reportedly all set to amend the Waqf Act to curb the Waqf Board's unfettered powers, many have demanded that the act should not be amended, but abolished. Some social media users claimed that the Waqf Board has misused its power to occupy lands across India.

"Waqf Act should not be amended, but abolished. Waqf Board has misused its power to occupy lands across India. Example - Wakf Board claimed ownership of the entire Thiruchendurai village in Tamil Nadu. This village has 1500-year-old Manendiyavalli Sametha Chandrasekhara Swamy Temple," said Anshul Saxena, a social media user.

Sameer, a medtech champion, said this Waqf Board is nothing but institutionalised land grab. He shared a video in which a Muslim man can be heard saying that in Gulbarga alone, the Waqf Board has 27,000 acres of land, of which 17000 acres is under possession. "Fig of 8 lakh acre land under control of Waqf Board seems grossly understated. Listen to this man brag that Waqf Board has 27000 acres only in Gulbarga, of which 17000 acres is 'kabza' wala land. This Waqf Board is nothing but institutionalised land grab."

Anupam Mazumdar, another social media user, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the Waqf Board. He said amendments to the act won't make any difference. "South India is already getting destroyed #Modi 3.0," he said.

Meanwhile, All India Shia Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas has said that the Waqf Board is very corrupt. He claimed that the mafia in the Waqf Board is fully involved in the land owned by it. "They delete the Waqf number and create fake documents to sell Waqf's land. Waqf is facing huge losses due to this," Abbas said.

Reacting to reports of possible amendments in the Waqf Act, Maulana Khalid Rasheed, Executive Member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said the Waqf Board is governed by Islamic law, which he said states that Waqf property cannot be sold or bought once established.

"The property is currently being managed, including some government shops on it, and transparency must be ensured by the government," Rasheed said that no new amendments are necessary, but he added that the opinions of stakeholders should be considered before any changes are made. "Existing laws are adequate for Waqf management, and women are already represented on the Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh, with two women members," he added.

Earlier today, India Today reported that the Centre is all set to make amendments to the Waqf Act, thereby restricting the powers of the Waqf Board. These amendments aim to restrict the Waqf Board's authority to designate any property as "Waqf property", sources told IT.

"As per the proposed amendments, all claims made by the Waqf Board on properties will undergo mandatory verification. A mandatory verification process is proposed for properties claimed by the Waqf Board," the sources stated.



