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Warm hug, red carpet welcome: PM Modi lands in Israel, received by Netanyahu

Warm hug, red carpet welcome: PM Modi lands in Israel, received by Netanyahu

Soon after his arrival, Modi held a meeting with Netanyahu at the airport.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 25, 2026 5:57 PM IST
Warm hug, red carpet welcome: PM Modi lands in Israel, received by NetanyahuThis is Modi’s second visit to Israel after his 2017 trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit that is set to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries. 

He was received at the airport by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu. The two leaders hugged and exchanged pleasantries as Modi was accorded a ceremonial red carpet welcome.

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This is Modi’s second visit to Israel after his 2017 trip.

Soon after his arrival, Modi held a meeting with Netanyahu at the airport. During the visit, he is scheduled to address Israel’s Parliament — the Knesset — becoming the first Indian prime minister to have the honour. He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

Modi is also slated to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog during the trip. 

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism, and that he is looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He added that the visit comes at the invitation of his “dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

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(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Feb 25, 2026 5:53 PM IST
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