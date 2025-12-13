‘Wars aren’t won by words’: CDS Anil Chauhan says India’s strength lies in action, not empty words 

In a strong assertion of India’s national security posture, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan declared that victories are secured through decisive action, not rhetoric. Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the Autumn Term at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on December 13, General Chauhan criticised symbolic gestures, notably from Pakistan, while praising India's disciplined and transformative military approach.

“Wars cannot be won by rhetoric, but by purposeful action,” he said, referencing Pakistan’s false claims of victory post-Operation Sindoor despite heavy setbacks. “Our strength will lie in the ability to remain alert every hour, every day,” he added, affirming that Operation Sindoor continues.

General Chauhan, who presided over the commissioning of 244 new officers into the Indian Air Force, used the platform to outline his vision for future combat readiness anchored on Jointness, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), and Innovation, or “JAI”. These three pillars, he said, will shape India’s future military strength.

"You join the Air Force at a moment when a new normal has firmly taken shape an era defined by a high degree of operational preparedness, 24x7, 365 days," he told the graduating cadets, urging them to embrace a mindset driven by initiative and technological edge.

Without naming any country, Chauhan observed that institutional fragility and reactive military strategies are evident in some regions, in contrast to India’s strong democratic institutions and professional armed forces.

He stressed that India’s defence transformation through integrated commands, indigenous systems, and cutting-edge technologies is crucial as warfare evolves. "Battles in older domains will remain brutal, but the new ones will be shaped by intellect, innovation, and initiative," he noted, especially in air warfare where a single breakthrough can shift the balance.

Technologies like AI-driven data fusion, unmanned systems, and cognitive domain operations, he said, are already shaping the IAF’s combat strategy.

The CGP marked the completion of pre-commissioning training for 216 Course. Among the 244 graduating Flight Cadets were 29 women. Six Indian Navy and eight Coast Guard officers, along with two trainees from Vietnam, were also awarded Wings. Five officers received 'Brevets' for completing navigation training.

The parade featured flypasts by Pilatus PC-7, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft. The Air Warrior Drill Team and the Akash Ganga skydiving display team enthralled the audience. The ceremony concluded with a slow march by the new officers and a symbolic flypast led by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh in a Kiran aircraft formation.