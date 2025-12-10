Ajay Gupta, the detained co-owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a massive fire claimed 25 lives, claimed that he was just a "sleeping partner" and was unaware of the safety lapses, blaming the absconding owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. He was confronted by India Today when he was being taken to a Delhi hospital for a medical check-up.

"I was a mere sleeping partner and had no role. Was unaware of the lapses at the nightclub," Gupta said.

The Goa Police on Wednesday detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four co-owners of the nightclub, where a massive fire claimed 25 lives, including 20 staff members and 5 tourists, and injured 6 others. Gupta was detained in Delhi after a Look-Out Circular was issued against him.

He had been on the run ever since the tragic incident. “We have detained Ajay Gupta, one of the owners of the nightclub. He is the sixth person to be held in connection with the case,” news agency PTI quoted a Goa Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the Look-Out Circular was issued against Gupta after a police team failed to trace him at his Delhi residence. He added that Gupta will formally be arrested once the procedures to bring him to Goa are completed.

Sources told India Today that the nightclub co-owner was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Delhi on Tuesday after suffering from a spinal ailment. Following his discharge, the Goa Police took him into custody, and he is expected to be produced in court today before being taken to Goa on a transit remand.

Since the incident, the nightclub's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli have been arrested so far.

Moreover, a look-out circular has also been issued for another co-owner, Surinder Kumar Khosla, as well as two more owners -- Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra. The Interpol issued a 'blue corner notice' against the Luthra brothers, who fled to Phuket from Delhi just hours after the fire broke out.

"Goa Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused," Goa police said.

During the investigation, authorities found out that another Romeo Lane property at the Vagator beach also flouted fire and safety norms and was built on government land. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered the demolition of the property.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that a strict investigation will be conducted and that "some heads need to roll".