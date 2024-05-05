'Was too ashamed to inform parents': CJI Chandrachud shares haunting school punishment memory

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said the way children are treated leaves a lasting impact on their mind. The CJI revealed how the corporal punishment that he faced at school remained imprinted in his heart and soul. The CJI said this while delivering a lecture on Juvenile Justice organised by the Supreme Court of Nepal.

"How you treat children leaves a deep impact in their mind for lifetime. I will never forget the day in school, I was not a juvenile delinquent, when I was caned on my hands and my offence was not to bring right sized needles to class for a craftwork. I still remember pleading my teacher to cane me on my bum and not my hand," CJI Chandrachud recalled.

Justice Chandrachud added that he was too ashamed to inform his parents about it even as suffered in pain for the next few days and kept hiding the marks on his body.

"That left an imprint in my heart and soul and that it still is with me when i do my work. Such deep is the imprint of travesty on children," he said.

He called for a sensitive and reform-oriented approach to the children in conflict with law as well as child victims of various crimes, the Bar and Bench reported.

"When discussing Juvenile Justice, we have to recognise the vulnerabilities and unique needs of children embroiled in legal conflicts and ensure that our justice systems respond with empathy, rehabilitation, and opportunities for reintegration into society. It is crucial to grasp the multifaceted nature of juvenile justice and its intersections with various dimensions of our societies," he added. "Juvenile justice is not confined solely to the dictates of the Juvenile Justice Act but is rather shaped by the intricate interplay of various legislative acts."

Commenting on the larger concept of juvenile justice, CJI Chandrachud referred to a recent case in which the Supreme Court had to deal with a plea seeking termination of pregnancy of a minor rape victim.

"A recent case brought before the Supreme Court of India exemplifies this: a 14-year-old sought permission to terminate her pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1971. Fearing repercussions and hindered by her innocence, she kept silent about the abuse she endured until she was well into her pregnancy. Recognising the importance of safeguarding her mental and physical well-being, the court granted her request for termination. However, she ultimately decided against it," the CJI said.

Speaking about the dangers children face on digital platforms, the CJI highlighted the context of internet anonymity.

Citing the example of the "Momo Challenge", a viral internet hoax that targeted children, the CJI said, "This hoax purported a series of escalating dares, including self-harm or suicide, although it was later debunked. Its rapid dissemination highlights the susceptibility of juveniles to online dangers. There is a need for proactive measures to educate and safeguard young individuals in the digital age, emphasising digital literacy, responsible online behaviour, and effective parental guidance as crucial components in mitigating cyber-related risks".

He also shed light on the lack of infrastructure and how it poses a challenge to the effective implementation of juvenile justice laws, particularly in rural areas.

"Inadequate juvenile detention centers or rehabilitation homes may lead to overcrowding and substandard living conditions, hindering efforts to provide proper support and rehabilitation to juvenile offenders. Moreover, limited access to essential services such as counselling, education, or vocational training further complicates the successful reintegration of juveniles into society," he said.

Concluding his address, the CJI said that the offences committed by juveniles receives more attention than the need for their reform.

"It thus becomes essential to acknowledge the complex nature of juvenile delinquency and take a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying socio-economic factors contributing to such behaviour," CJI Chandrachud said.