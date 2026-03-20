WATCH | 'India's most futuristic village': This Maharashtra village has it all, from luxurious gyms to hi-tech classes

A small village in Maharashtra is grabbing attention after a video doing the rounds on social media showcased a model of development that rivals, and in some ways surpasses, urban living standards.

Adachiwadi, located in Pune district's Purandar taluka, around 250 km from Mumbai, has emerged as an example of community-led transformation. The spotlight came after influencer Sarthak Sachdeva shared a video of his visit, describing it as "India's most futuristic village."

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"Today, I'm going to show you what India's most futuristic village looks like," he says at the start of the clip, setting the tone for a surprising look at rural innovation.

Community-driven living at the core

One of the most striking aspects of the village is its collective approach to cleanliness. Residents begin their day by coming together to clean the streets, not as an occasional effort but as a daily routine. This shared responsibility has resulted in exceptionally clean surroundings, with clearly marked waste disposal points across the area.

Modern amenities beyond expectations

Contrary to typical rural imagery, Adachiwadi features infrastructure that feels distinctly urban. CCTV cameras are installed across the village, WiFi connectivity is available, and internal transport includes golf carts instead of the traditionally expected bullock carts.

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The village also houses a well-equipped, almost luxurious gym that residents can access for a monthly fee of just Rs 300, making fitness affordable and accessible.

Innovative water and a low crime rate



Access to clean drinking water is managed through an ATM-like system, where residents use a card to fill bottles at a minimal cost, making the system both efficient and economical. The strong sense of community also reflects in safety, with crime reported to be extremely low despite the absence of heavy policing.

Hi-tech education in a rural setting

Education in the village stands out as a major highlight. Schools are equipped with digital tools, with students learning through tablets and other smart devices a level of integration that many urban institutions are still striving to achieve.

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Values, mindset and social learning

Beyond infrastructure, what sets Adachiwadi apart is its emphasis on values and awareness. Walls across the village carry messages promoting civic responsibility and progress. In a unique approach, children are also taught life lessons through unconventional methods, encouraging perspective and discipline from a young age.

The video, which has garnered millions of views online, has sparked widespread discussion on what rural development can look like when driven by community participation rather than reliance on external support alone.