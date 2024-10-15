scorecardresearch
Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls date, schedule: Nov 13 election mark Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's poll debut

Feedback

The Nanded parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra will hold its by-poll on November 20, 2024, coinciding with the state's Assembly elections

The Election Commission (EC) released the schedule for the by-polls in Wayanad and Nanded at 3:30 PM. The by-poll for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala is set to take place on November 13, 2024. 

On the other hand, the Nanded parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra will hold its by-poll on November 20, 2024, coinciding with the state's Assembly elections. 

Vote counting for both constituencies will occur on November 23, 2024, with results announced the same day. 

The Wayanad by-poll is particularly noteworthy as it marks the political debut of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in this constituency.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, vacated his seat after winning two constituencies, Rae Bareli and Wayanad, with significant margins in the Lok Sabha elections.

In June, the Congress party announced that Priyanka Gandhi would run for the Wayanad seat. Priyanka expressed her confidence about representing Wayanad, stating that she would ensure people do not feel Rahul's absence.

She also mentioned her strong connection with Rae Bareli, where she has worked for 20 years.

Published on: Oct 15, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
