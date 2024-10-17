'Greatest in Wayanad history...': Congress Party sets eyes on hictoric victory margin for Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad bypoll

The Kerala Congress is jubilant. And rightly so. Because soon the state will witness the much-awaited electoral entry of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. The state Congress party is, therefore, setting its sights on a historic victory for Priyanka Gandhi in the upcoming Wayanad bypolls, aiming to surpass the margin achieved by Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

“We will ensure Priyanka secures a win by a margin of five lakhs, which will be the biggest in Wayanad's history, even larger than Rahul Gandhi's 2019 victory margin of 4.60 lakhs,” said senior Congress leader and Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, in an interview with IANS.

Unnithan, known for his passionate oratory, expressed confidence in achieving this target, citing the current political climate in Kerala. "The Pinarayi Vijayan government is reeling from its misdeeds, and the BJP has lost its credibility after the Wayanad landslides, despite Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the area," he added.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi following his victory in the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections. Sources indicate that both Priyanka Gandhi and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, are likely to visit Kerala on October 23. Their visit will include a whirlwind tour of Wayanad, where Priyanka is expected to file her nomination.

Rajmohan Unnithan further stated that a comprehensive election strategy meeting would be held to outline the campaign roadmap for Priyanka Gandhi. The Congress plans to mobilise significant support in the constituency, with sources suggesting that large crowds have already begun celebrating the announcement of the bypoll, putting up billboards and murals of Priyanka in anticipation of her candidacy.

The Wayanad constituency spans seven Assembly segments across three districts—Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. Currently, four of these segments are held by the Congress-led UDF, while two are under CPI-M control. The seventh seat was previously held by Left-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar, who has since parted ways with the ruling Left and formed his own political party.

In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with a commanding lead of 4.6 lakh votes. However, in the 2024 elections, his margin was reduced to 3.64 lakh votes. The Congress is now keen to regain momentum with Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy.

Meanwhile, the CPI has decided to field veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri as their candidate for the Wayanad bypolls, while the BJP has yet to announce its nominee.