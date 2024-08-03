Wayanad death toll crosses 350, several still feared trapped: Kerala govt

After the deadly landslides wreaked havoc in Kerala's Wayanad, the death toll in the calamity-hit district stood at 358. This was as rescuers strived to save the lives of hundreds trapped. According to the latest information released by the state government, rescuers used deep search radars to locate those trapped in the debris and collapsed houses.

As volunteers and private search and rescue firms joined the rescue efforts spearheaded by the Indian Army, Kerala Police, and emergency service units that entered their fifth day, more than two hundred people are still unaccounted for.

Using large gear and advanced equipment, more than 1,300 rescuers are sifting through damaged buildings and beneath the rubble in search of survivors.

Along with volunteers, private firms specialising in search and rescue have joined forces with the army, police, and emergency services units to lead these missions.

Huge logs and boulders that were carried by landslides and dumped in the residential neighbourhoods of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, however, are making it extremely difficult for rescue workers to find persons who are thought to be buried beneath the debris.

Superstar Malayalam Mohanlal is anticipated at Wayanad today to supervise the rescue efforts. Lieutenant Colonel Mohanlal will arrive at the army camp and deal with the rescue personnel.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Friday extended his condolences to all those affected by the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad. Biden also backed the Indian Armed Forces and disaster management teams for their rescue and relief efforts.

Drone-based radar to find the survivors will also be conducted to help with the ongoing rescue operations. More than 200 people suffered injuries as rescue efforts were hampered due to rugged terrain and a shortage of equipment and heavy equipment.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in an interview that the extent of damage caused by the landslides is not yet known. He also said that the rescue teams have not yet reached the first settlement that was impacted.

He said that the bodies recovered so far are mostly from a village which got destroyed because the river Chaliyar changed its course.