'Wayanad is easy for Priyanka because IUML backs her,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting from a seat that is going to be extremely easy for her to win. He said Priyanka can win easily because IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) supports her.

The Congress on Monday announced that Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli and Priyanka Gandhi will contest from his Wayanad seat in Kerala.

"Priyanka Gandhi has the right to contest from anywhere in the country but there are many questions that arise from this decision of the Congress and in particular, Rahul Gandhi," the BJP leader said. "He hid from them (Wayanad) the fact that he was also going to contest in Raebareli."

Chandrasekhar said Rahul Gandhi deceived the people of Wayanad. "Today, after they have in good faith, supported him and given him one more chance to do something for the people, he is washing his hands and saying I am going to Raebareli. It is a betrayal of the people of Wayanad. She is making her political debut in a seat that is going to be extremely easy for her to win because IUML supports her," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

On Monday, the IUML expressed happiness over the Congress's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the hill constituency, saying her presence in Parliament will strengthen the opposition INDIA bloc.

Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the supreme leader of the IUML, which is also a key partner in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, said the party had suggested Priyanka should be fielded from Wayanad if Rahul vacates the seat. "When Priyanka comes to Kerala, it will strengthen the UDF in a big way," Thangal said.

Flanked by senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, Thangal said it is time Priyanka should be in Parliament as it would create self-confidence for secular democratic forces. According to the League leaders, given the political climate in the country, Priyanka's presence will give a tough time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. Kunhalikutty said Priyanka will be elected with a thumping margin from the Wayanad seat.



Rahul Gandhi had won from both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies.