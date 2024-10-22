'We are pained': BJP's candidate picks spark resentment, triggers exodus to JMM

Growing discontent within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand has intensified with several leaders, including sitting and former legislators, quitting the party over grievances related to its first candidate list ahead of the state assembly elections. The BJP is facing criticism for allegedly sidelining loyal cadres in favor of leaders who recently joined the party from other political outfits.

"We are pained. If you see the list, the party has reposed faith in those who came from other parties, ignoring its own dedicated workers. Of the 66 candidates declared so far, more than half are those who were not originally from the BJP," a party leader said.

Notable turncoats who received BJP nominations include former chief minister Champai Soren and his son Babulal Soren, along with Lobin Hembrom, Ganga Narayan, Manju Devi, Geeta Kora, Sita Soren, and Ramchandra Chandravanshi. This favoritism, according to insiders, has left many long-serving BJP leaders feeling alienated.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, co-in-charge of the Jharkhand assembly elections, downplayed the unrest, stating that minor discontent following the release of candidates' lists was natural in a large party. "BJP is a big political organisation, and some resentment is bound to occur, but I am confident it will be addressed,” he said, adding that he would meet with unhappy leaders soon.

On Monday, several key BJP leaders, including former MLAs Lois Marandi, Kunal Sarangi, and Lakshman Tudu, defected to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). This followed the departure of Kedar Hazra, a three-term BJP legislator, and Umakant Rajak from the AJSU Party, who joined the JMM last week.

Kunal Sarangi expressed his frustration over the BJP’s treatment of dedicated workers, recounting his own experience. "Nobody in the BJP even bothered to call me. During the Lok Sabha elections, my name was shortlisted for the Jamshedpur seat, but I was ultimately denied the ticket. It hurt, especially since I left a comfortable job abroad to serve society," Sarangi told PTI. He formally resigned from the BJP in July, citing neglect from senior leaders despite repeated attempts to raise his concerns.

Lois Marandi, a former minister, described leaving the BJP after 24 years of service as a painful decision. "In 2014, BJP created history by winning Dumka, a JMM stronghold, but instead of recognising those who dedicated their lives to the party, the leadership honored leaders brought in from other parties,” she said.

Marandi defeated Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Dumka in 2014 by a margin of 5,262 votes but lost to him by 13,000 votes in 2019. She was also defeated by Basant Soren in the 2020 by-election after Hemant Soren vacated the Dumka seat to retain Barhait.

Marandi said the party asked her to contest from Barhait, a new constituency for her, and denied her a chance to reclaim the Dumka seat, which has now been allotted to Sunil Soren.

Kedar Hazra, who won the Jamua seat in 2019 by defeating Congress candidate Manju Kumari, also shared his disappointment. "I served the BJP for over three decades but felt completely neglected. To make things worse, the Congress MLA from Jamua joined the BJP and was given a ticket over me,” Hazra said, explaining his decision to switch to the JMM.

Lakshman Tudu, who defeated JMM’s Ramdas Soren in Ghatshila by 6,403 votes in 2014, echoed similar sentiments, saying he felt alienated within the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders remain optimistic about their electoral prospects despite the wave of defections. The party is contesting 68 out of the 81 seats, leaving the remaining seats for its allies. However, the JMM took a jab at the BJP, pointing out that only 35 candidates in the BJP's list are original members, with the rest coming from other parties.

The saffron party released its first list of 66 candidates on Saturday. The party has fielded its state chief Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and former chief minister Champai Soren from Saraikella. The party named Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, as its nominee from Jamtara.

The BJP is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance secured 47 seats, displacing the BJP from power. The BJP won 25 seats, JVM-P took three, AJSU Party two, while CPI-ML, NCP, and two Independents bagged one seat each.

Polling for the 81-member assembly will take place in two phases—on November 13 and November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)