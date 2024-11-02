‘We are working to sensitise Indian companies’: MEA on US sanctions on Indian entities over Russia-Ukraine war 

The Ministry of External Affairs on November 2 said that India is in New Delhi is in touch with Washington to clarify issues after the US sanctioned several individuals and entities, including from India, for allegedly supporting Russia’s military-industrial base amid its war with Ukraine.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen these reports of US sanctions. We are also in touch with the US authorities to clarify issues.”

Related Articles

The United States released a list of nearly 400 entities and individuals, who have been put under sanctions, for enabling Russia’s prosecution of its 'illegal war' on Ukraine.

“The latest sanctions aim to disrupt sanctions evasion and target entities in multiple third countries, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), India, Malaysia, Thailand, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US Department of State said in an official release.

In response to a query during his weekly briefing, Jaiswal said India has a “robust legal and regulatory framework” on strategic trade and non-proliferation controls.

"We are also a member of three key multilateral non-proliferation export control regimes,” he added.

“In keeping with India’s established non-proliferation credentials, we are working with all relevant departments and agencies to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions as also inform them on new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances,” Jaiswal said.

In addition to disrupting global evasion networks, the latest US action also targeted domestic Russian importers and producers of key inputs and other material for Russia’s military-industrial base, the statement said.