Russia-Ukraine war: US sanctions 400 entities & individuals, including Indian ones. Check full list here

The United States has released a list of nearly 400 entities and individuals, who have been put under sanctions, for enabling Russia’s prosecution of its illegal war. The US Department of State is imposing sanctions on more than 120 individuals and entities, while the Department of the Treasury is designating more than 270 individuals and entities, according to an official press release.

The Department of Commerce is also adding 40 entities to its Entity List, it added.

The latest sanctions aim to disrupt sanctions evasion and target entities in multiple third countries, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), India, Malaysia, Thailand, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The US Department of State has also designated several senior Russian Ministry of Defense officials appointed earlier this year.

“The US will continue to use all tools at its disposal to disrupt support for Russia’s military-industrial base and curtail the Kremlin’s ability to exploit the international financial system and generate revenue in furtherance of its war against Ukraine. We continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in defending its homeland from Russia’s aggression,” read the official release from the US Department of State.

The US State Department seeks to disrupt the networks and channels through which Russia procures technology and equipment from entities in third countries to support its war effort.

“Today’s designations target producers, exporters, and importers of items critical to Russia’s military-industrial base. Those items include microelectronics and computer numerical control items (CNC). Entities based in the PRC, India, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye and the UAE, among other countries, continue to sell these items and other important dual-use goods to Russia, including critical components that Russia relies on for its weapons systems to wage war against Ukraine,” it added.

Indian entities under sanctions

The US State Department has designating the following companies and individuals, alongside their Russia-based trading partners.

Ascend Aviation India Private Limited (Ascend Aviation) is an India-based company that sent over 700 shipments to Russia-based companies between March 2023 and March 2024. These shipments included over $200,000 worth of CHPL items, such as US-origin aircraft components.

Vivek Kumar Mishra is an Indian national and the co-director and partial shareholder of Ascend Aviation. Sudhir Kumar is an Indian national and the co-director and partial shareholder of Ascend Aviation.

Mask Trans is an India-based company involved in the supply of over $300,000 worth of CHPL items such as aviation components to Russia-based and US-designated S7 Engineering LLC from June 2023 to at least April 2024.

TSMD Global Private Limited (TSMD Global) is an India-based company that shipped at least $430,000 worth of CHPL items to Russia-based companies, including Elektron Komponent and the following US-designated companies: Limited Liability Company VMK, Alfa Limited Liability Company and Joint Stock Company AVTOVAZ. These shipments, which occurred between July 2023 and March 2024, included US and EU origin BIS CHPL Tier 1 and 2 items such as electronic integrated circuits, central processing units, and other fixed capacitors.

Limited Liability Company Elektron Komponent (Elektron Komponent) is a Russia-based electronics wholesaler that has received CHPL items, including US- and UK-origin electronic components, from TSMD GLOBAL as recently as March 2024.

Futrevo is an India-based company involved in the supply of over $1.4 million worth of CHPL items such as electronic components to Russia-based and US-designated Limited Liability Company SMT-ILOGIC, the manufacturer of Orlan drones with Russia-based and US-designated Special Technology Centre. The shipments were from January 2023 to at least February 2024.