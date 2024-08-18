'We failed her in life': IMA President's emotional message on Kolkata rape-murder case

Dr. R V Asokan, the National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday penned an emotional tribute on X which expressed the collective grief, anger, and helplessness felt by the medical community and the nation following the rape and murder of a 31-year old trainee doctor in Kolkata. In the post titled "SHE: We Failed Her in Life," he asked for a powerful call to action for better protection and support for healthcare professionals across India.

Nation's Anguish

While acknowledging the sense of failure that the nation feels, Dr Asokan wrote, "We as a nation did not let Her down in death. It is difficult to capture the mood of the nation. Anger, Revulsion, Frustration, Helplessness."

He further mentioned that the doctor, who was on duty for an exhausting 36 hours, represents the countless healthcare workers who sacrifice their well-being in service to others. Dr. Asokan described her as the "Only Daughter of lower-middle-class parents" and emphasized the immense loss her family and the nation have suffered.

National president

A Candle in the Darkness

While mentioning the nation’s reaction to the tragedy, he wrote "SHE had lit a million candles. Thousands of war drums reverberated. Every Indian family lost their daughter. Mothers boiled. Fathers wept silently."

In his post, he also said how doctors, residents, and conscientious youth have taken to the streets in protest, refusing to be silenced. Despite the exhaustion and grief, they have remained resolute in their demand for justice and better safety measures. Their dedication is seen as the "only hope of the nation," a beacon of resistance against a system that has too often failed to protect its most vulnerable members, he added.

Call to Action

Dr. Asokan also used this moment to remind the nation of the historical significance of doctors in India’s fight for freedom and justice. "IMA. Born in the fire of freedom struggle. The fire still burns. Conscience keeper to the profession," he wrote.

He urged for immediate changes to the system, including amending outdated laws that fail to protect doctors adequately. "Illiterate laws can be amended. Doctors are a class apart in sacrifice," he insisted, urging the government and society to take meaningful action to safeguard those who dedicate their lives to saving others.

Lastly, while thanking the "Mother India" for its kindness and the IMA for its unwavering support, he wrote, "We invoke the right to Life. Let doctors live. Tryst with Destiny had not been redeemed in full measure. It left out the doctors. We live to fight back."