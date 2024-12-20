‘We have lived in harmony...’: Mohan Bhagwat express concern over revival of temple-mosque disputes

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the revival of temple-mosque disputes and emphasised that certain individuals, following the construction of the Ram Temple, are attempting to position themselves as ‘leaders of Hindus’ by stirring up such issues.

Delivering a lecture on ‘India - The Vishwaguru,’ at the Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series), Bhagwat advocated for an inclusive society, stressing the importance of showing the world that India can live together in harmony.

Highlighting India’s diverse and inclusive society, Bhagwat mentioned that Christmas is celebrated at the Ramakrishna Mission, adding, “Only we can do this because we are Hindus.”

“We have lived in harmony for centuries. To offer this harmony to the world, we must create a model for it. After the Ram Mandir’s construction, some individuals think they can become leaders of Hindus by raising similar issues in new locations. This is not acceptable,” he stated.

He clarified that the Ram Temple was built as it was a matter of faith for Hindus.

“Every day, new disputes are being stirred up. How can this be allowed? This must not continue. India needs to demonstrate that we can live together,” Bhagwat emphasised, without referring to any specific dispute.

Recently, several calls for surveys of mosques to uncover temples have reached courts.

Bhagwat further commented that some external groups, bringing with them rigid ideologies, seek to restore their past dominance.

“But the country now operates according to the Constitution. In this framework, people choose their representatives, who govern the nation. The era of hegemony is over,” he affirmed.

He also referred to the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, known for his strict rule, though his descendant Bahadur Shah Zafar in 1857 had banned cow slaughter.

Bhagwat explained that the decision to grant the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to Hindus was influenced by British actions that deepened divisions between communities, leading to the creation of Pakistan.

He questioned the continued use of “language of dominance” if everyone identifies as Indian.

“Who is a minority, and who is a majority? Everyone is equal here. This nation’s tradition allows people to follow their own paths of worship. The only condition is to live in harmony and respect the rules and laws,” Bhagwat concluded.