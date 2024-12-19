'India gets advice on minorities, we now see...': Mohan Bhagwat's big statement amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday criticised global narratives on minority rights, asserting that while India is often advised to address its minority issues, the world is now witnessing the dire conditions minorities face in other countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Hindu Seva Mahotsav' in Pune, Bhagwat said: "Big announcements are being made about world peace. We (India) are also being advised about world peace, but at the same time, wars are not stopping. While we are often asked to worry about the minorities in our country, we are witnessing what kind of situation minorities are facing outside."

Related Articles

Although Bhagwat did not directly mention the violence against Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh, the RSS has recently expressed concern about the community's safety following political shifts in Dhaka. The ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh has raised alarms within the Sangh about the Hindu minority's vulnerability.

"Manav dharma (humanity) is the eternal dharma of all the dharmas, which is a Vishwa dharma and also called Hindu Dharma. However, the world has forgotten this dharma. They have the same dharma but they forgot, and because of that, today we are witnessing different kinds of problems such as environmental and other issues," Bhagwat added.

He emphasised India's unique role in fostering global peace, stating, "A lot of people outside our country think that world peace is not possible without India playing a role. They believe it is only India and its rich tradition that can do this, the way it was demonstrated for 3,000 years. It is our responsibility to fulfill this requirement of the world."

Addressing the misconceptions about India's contribution to societal service, Bhagwat said, "There was an assumption that only people from outside come to India and dedicate themselves to service. The reality is that the cumulative service of all the sages from different sects of the Sanatan Dharma is far bigger than the total service rendered by those who have come from outside. The only thing is, we do not do excessive publicity of what we do for society."

He criticised the colonial mindset that continues to linger, adding, "When the British ruled over us, they taught us, and till lately we were studying the same things. People from outside came one after another and became rulers by defeating us. Obeying them became our character. As these people came from outside and started teaching us, we forgot our rich legacy, ancient knowledge."