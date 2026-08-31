'We must move away from endless war': PM Modi tells Putin during bilateral meet at SCO 

Modi said India had consistently discussed the Ukraine conflict with Putin and would continue to support efforts aimed at peace.

"When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter," Modi said during the bilateral meeting. "As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm."

"We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," he said, adding that a peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India's message.

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The Prime Minister further said that the land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message: "the path of peace."

Modi also highlighted the continuing expansion of India-Russia cooperation.

"Your visit to India last year was highly successful and truly memorable," he told Putin. "It is a matter of deep satisfaction for us that our cooperation continues to scale new heights and that we are working together for the welfare of the people of both nations."

He added that putting national interest first had been a shared approach between the two countries and would remain their guiding principle. "Moving forward with national interest as the paramount priority has been our shared approach, and this will remain our guiding principle in the future as well."

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Putin Hails Partnership

Putin said Russia-India relations continued to strengthen on the basis of their "special and privileged partnership."

"I would like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen on the basis of the principles of a special and privileged partnership," the Russian President said. "Distinguished Prime Minister, this is aided by your special attention to Russian-Indian relations and the business and friendly relations that have been established between us. I am very grateful to you for that."