'We need 400 seats so that Congress does not put Babri lock on Ram Temple in Ayodhya': PM Modi in MP rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he wants the BJP-led NDA to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls so that the Congress does not put a "Babri lock" on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He further added that he wants these seats in order to ensure that Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir.

"Modi needs 400 seats so that Congress does not put Babri lock on Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he said at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

PM Modi strongly criticised the Congress, accusing it of disrespecting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution. He stated that the grand old party has begun claiming that Ambedkar played a minimal role in framing the Constitution.

"The truth is that the Congress parivar deeply hates Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Modi said.

PM Modi also claimed that the Congress is spreading rumors that if he secures 400 Lok Sabha seats, he will amend the Constitution.

"It is important for the people of the country to know that the BJP-led NDA already has 400-plus seats in Parliament. We used this number to scrap Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir)," the PM said.

“Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won't bring back Article 370 to spoil the game, Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won't put a Babri lock on the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

The PM expressed his desire to secure 400 seats in the Lok Sabha to prevent the Congress from allegedly manipulating the OBC quota for its political gain.

“We have also used these 400 plus seats to extend SC/ST quota for 10 years, appoint a tribal woman as the country's President for the first time and to provide reservation to women,” Modi said.