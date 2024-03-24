'We should call Narendra Modi '28 paisa PM': Udhayanidhi Stalin on unequal fund allocation

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Centre, claiming unequal fund allocation. He alleged that Tamil Nadu received only 28 paise for every rupee it paid in taxes, while BJP-ruled states received more funds.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressing rallies in Ramanathapuram and Theni, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting he be called the "28 paisa PM" due to unequal fund allocation to Tamil Nadu.

Stalin persisted in criticizing the BJP-led Centre, alleging that it introduced the National Education Policy (NEP) to harm the prospects of children in Tamil Nadu.

He accused the Centre of discriminating against Tamil Nadu by withholding funds, developmental projects, and imposing the NEET exam ban in the state. As a symbolic gesture, he displayed a brick representing the stalled 'AIIMS Madurai' project, emphasizing its lack of progress beyond the foundation-laying stage.

Stalin further criticized the Prime Minister, alleging that he visits Tamil Nadu only during election seasons. Tamil Nadu, with 39 Lok Sabha seats, is scheduled to vote in a single phase on April 19, with vote counting set for June 4.

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stated that his government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the Centre to promptly release grants from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the state. This move comes as Karnataka faces drought-like conditions.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Sunday that the Central Government has settled all outstanding balances owed to Karnataka. The minister highlighted that tax devolution rose by 258 percent from 2014 to 2024, which is 3.5 times higher than during the 10-year rule of the UPA.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "... Every penny by the Central government that is due to Karnataka is given and given on time to the state government... Tax devolution has increased from 2014 to 2024 by 258% which is 3.5 times more compared to… pic.twitter.com/Qe1tIl5j5q — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

“Every penny by the Central government that is due to Karnataka is given and given on time to the state government,” the minister added.

She further mentioned that grants to the states have increased by 273 percent, which is 3.7 times higher than during the UPA government's tenure. During the 2004-14 period, the annual funds distributed to Karnataka in tax devolution amounted to Rs 81,795 crore.

“Between 2014-2024, tax devolution paid to the state is nearly Rs 2.93 lakh crore,” Sitharaman said.

