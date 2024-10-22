'We understand each other without a translator': Putin-Modi deep bond shines through during Russia-India bilateral meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a warm bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. Upon greeting Modi with his signature hug, Putin made a lighthearted remark, noting the ease of their communication: "You understand me without a translator."

Related Articles

In his opening statement, Putin emphasized the deep bond between India and Russia, highlighting their strong cooperation within BRICS. "Our nations are founding members, and we value the growing collaboration between our legislatures, the constant dialogue between our foreign ministers, and the positive growth in trade," Putin said. He also stressed the importance of making key decisions during the summit to further strengthen ties within the BRICS alliance.

"We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation," a smiling Putin told PM Modi during the bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Modi, in turn, reaffirmed India's position on resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict peacefully. "We remain in constant communication about the conflict, and as I’ve said before, we believe problems should be resolved through dialogue and peace," Modi reiterated.

Modi’s visit to Kazan was marked by a warm reception from Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan. The Prime Minister was treated to local Tatar delicacies, including chak-chak and salted karavai, which he graciously acknowledged, describing the experience as “A connect like no other!”

The 16th BRICS Summit, hosted under Russia's chairmanship, runs from October 22-24 in Kazan.