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'We want to expand our trade basket': PM Modi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at SCO

'We want to expand our trade basket': PM Modi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at SCO

The two leaders also discussed the prevailing situation in the region, Modi said. "India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 4:34 PM IST
'We want to expand our trade basket': PM Modi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at SCOPM Modi meets Iran president Pezeshkian, backs dialogue and diplomacy for West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, with the two leaders discussing bilateral ties, trade and the situation in West Asia.

Modi said India wanted to deepen its longstanding relationship with Iran and expand economic ties.

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"Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come," Modi said in a post on X.

The two leaders also discussed the prevailing situation in the region, Modi said. "India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace."

India Backs Dialogue

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaisawal described the meeting as "fruitful" and said the leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties.

They also reviewed recent developments in West Asia, Jaisawal said. "Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

PM Modi also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, as well as the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and commerce, according to Jaisawal.

Meeting Amid US-Iran War

The meeting comes as Iran remains locked in a months-long war with the United States.

Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

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Published on: Aug 31, 2026 4:33 PM IST
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