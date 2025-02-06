'We were handcuffed, our legs were chained': This is how deported migrants were brought back to India from US 

In a significant development of the Trump administration's latest intensified immigration policies, a US military aircraft landed at Amritsar's Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, carrying 104 Indian immigrants deported from the United States. This marks the inaugural batch of deportations since the administration enhanced its crackdown on illegal immigration.

The deportees, hailing primarily from Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, were welcomed home after undergoing requisite processing at the airport. Among the group were 19 women and 13 minors, all of whom were reportedly shackled throughout their long flight back to India.

In one of the incidents, 36-year-old Jaspal Singh, a resident of Hardorwal village, recounted his traumatic experience of being forcibly returned. As reported by PTI, Singh stated, “We were handcuffed and our legs were chained.” He expressed his shock upon learning of his deportation, saying, “Initially, I thought we were being taken to another camp, until a police officer informed us of our return to India.”

Singh’s journey to the US began in Brazil, where he crossed the border illegally after being stranded for six months. He had initially sought legal entry through a travel agent, for which he paid ₹30 lakh, but ended up being arrested by the US Border Patrol on January 24 and detained for 11 days before deportation.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of his deportation, Singh revealed, “A huge sum was spent, and money was borrowed. It’s all gone now.”

The broader implications of these deportations are evident as families are left to face shattered dreams. Jasbir Singh, Jaspal’s cousin, lamented the loss of hope that often accompanies aspirations for a better life abroad. “Those dreams are now shattered,” he told PTI.

Many deportees like Jaspal faced perilous journeys filled with dangerous crossings and exploitative agents. Harwinder Singh, another deportee from Hoshiarpur, described his treacherous path through multiple countries, stating, “We crossed hills, and our boat almost capsized. I saw people die in the jungle.”

The deportations coincide with rising tensions in US-India relations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for discussions with President Trump in Washington.

Amid these developments, Indian officials are reportedly preparing to manage the return of a group of 18,000 undocumented Indian nationals from the US.