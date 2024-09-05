'We will close your business in India': Delhi HC warns Wikipedia over non-compliance in ANI defamation case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday warned Wikipedia for not complying with its order to disclose information about individuals who made edits on ANI's Wikipedia page. ANI has sued Wikipedia for defamation, alleging that the platform allowed defamatory edits referring to the news agency as a 'propaganda tool' for the present government.

The High Court had previously directed Wikipedia to provide the subscriber details of three people who made these edits. Today, ANI filed a contempt application in the High Court, claiming that the order has not been complied with.

Wikipedia's counsel informed the court that they needed time to make certain submissions regarding the order, as Wikipedia is not based in India. Justice Navin Chawla strongly objected to this argument, stating that it had been rejected in earlier matters as well. He warned that the Court would impose contempt on the platform.

"'I will impose contempt... It is not a question of Defendant No 1 [Wikipedia] not being an entity in India. We will close your business transactions here. We will ask the government to block Wikipedia... Earlier also you people have taken this argument. If you don’t like India, please don’t work in India," the court said.

The bench issued a contempt notice to Wikipedia and listed the case for further hearing in October.