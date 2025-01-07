‘Wealth is grown, not divided’: Harsh Goenka argues against ‘freebies’ culture in politics

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka, arguing against the culture of freebies in the Indian political landscape said that redistribution is not wealth creation, work incentives decline with freebies, and that wealth is grown and not divided.

Goenka said that Indian politics is marred by the culture of freebies such as free electricity, free ration, and free cooking gas. He said that even though it is a seemingly noble move, it is a slippery slope.

“Redistribution is not wealth creation: Taking from the rich to give to the poor only creates a fleeting sense of equity but stifles the drive for enterprise,” he said, adding that freebies also dampen work incentives. “When benefits are handed out without effort, the incentive to work diminishes for recipients, while taxpayers feel demoralised,” he added.

Freebies are financially unsustainable because it only adds to higher deficits, debts or taxes tomorrow, he said. “Wealth Is Grown, Not Divided: Prosperity comes from productivity, not populism,” added Goenka.

A society dependent on free benefits loses the work ethic and ambition that drive economic progress.

“India’s strength lies in its resilience and entrepreneurial spirit, not reliance on handouts,” said Goenka, adding that it is time to rethink, and champion policies that empower citizens to earn their livelihood.

Goenka’s tweet comes after Congress announced a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to women of Delhi if they are voted to power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Congress’ Pyari Didi Yojana was announced to counter AAP’s Mahila Samman Yojana that promises Rs 2,100 to women in the national capital if they are elected to power.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that women in Karnataka are getting Rs 2,000, free travel in buses, and free ration under various schemes. He said they are also giving Rs 3,000 to unemployed people, benefitting 1.2 crore people.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, announcing the Delhi assembly poll dates, spoke on freebies too. “Freebies for one can be entitlement for someone else, there is a very thin line between two thoughts,” he said.

Voting for 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the votes will be counted on February 8.