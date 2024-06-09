Weather alert: IMD forecasts rainfall in these states; warns of fresh heatwave spell in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest update, a fresh spell of heatwave conditions is emerging over northwest India starting from June 9.

The weather forecast today suggests heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, the IMD said.

The Met department issued an orange alert over expectations of severe heatwave conditions in some parts of Uttar Pradesh from June 9 to June 12.

Over the next few days, East India is expected to experience a notable increase in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees. Central India is forecasted to see no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next three days.

The North-eastern states will experience thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds have been predicted by IMD for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim till June 15.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 08th-12th; Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during 09th-12th; Nagaland on 08th & 12th June, 2024,” the IMD said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The weather agency predicted very heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya on June 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has progressed into additional regions, including the central Arabian Sea, southern Maharashtra, Telangana, parts of southern Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, and further sections of Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 8.

The monsoon arrived in Odisha on June 9, four days earlier than expected, and enveloped sections of Malkangiri district.

“Southwest Monsoon has set in over Odisha today. It covered some parts of Malkangiri district of Odisha,” the regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar said.

Additionally, the IMD predicted the possibility of thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, in certain areas of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Rayagada districts on Sunday.