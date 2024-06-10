Weather update: Heatwave conditions in parts of north India to continue till June 14, rainfall alert issued for these states

The fresh spell of heatwave conditions in parts of north India is likely to continue till June 14, according to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 10.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in few parts of Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand on June 14,” IMD said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The heatwave conditions will persist in these places on June 11, 12 and 13 as well, the IMD said.

According to the Met department, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in few parts of Bihar, isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal and heatwave conditions in few parts of East Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Jammu division, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand on June 10.

The day's forecast for Delhi indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.84 degree Celsius and 44.39 degree Celsius, respectively. On June 11, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.49 degree Celsius and 45.64 degree Celsius, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala between June 11 and 12. “Kerala & Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on June 11-12,” it said in a post.

Additionally, the agency said that heavy rainfall is expected today in the Marathwada, Konkan region, Goa and coastal Karnataka.

मराठवाड़ा में 10 जून 2024 को भारी वर्षा (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की बहुत संभावना है।



Konkan & Goa is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on June 10,11. Coastal Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during June 10-12, according to the forecast.

Assam & Meghalaya is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) between June 11 and June 14.

The southwest monsoon kept the timeline with Mumbai courtesy of cyclonic circulation over the Konkan region. The monsoon surge arrived few days prior to the scheduled date of June 11. The city received heavy showers last night which continued till morning hours. The Santacruz observatory recorded 69mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours and regional station at Colaba registered 53mm of rainfall in the same period, Skymet Weather Services reported.

The cyclonic circulation will fizzle out after 48 hours. The intensity and spread of rains will subside along the Konkan coast in general and for Mumbai in particular, it said.