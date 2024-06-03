Weather update: IMD issues heatwave alert for north, central India; rainfall alert issued for south, eastern part 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several states in northern and central India and parts of the east, with temperatures expected to soar over the coming days.

According to IMD forecast, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are all set to experience heatwave conditions on June 3.

IMD predicted heatwave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir until June 4.

Uttar Pradesh is set for similar conditions till June 5; Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will experience heatwave conditions on June 3.

The weather agency predicted a heatwave over Odisha until June 4, over Jharkhand from June 4 to June 6, and over Haryana and Delhi on June 5.

The forecast added that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over isolated pockets in Bihar on June 2 and June 4, Konkan and Goa on June 2 and June 3, and Odisha on June 5 and June 6, 2024.

A reduction in the intensity of heatwave conditions is likely in the country over the next three days, the weather department said on June 2. Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was the hottest in the country with a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa in Haryana and Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzled at 45.4 degrees Celsius followed by Jhansi and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh which recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius each, and Prithvipur in Madhya Pradesh and Bhiwani in Haryana at 45.1 degrees.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 42.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal for the season. Aya Nagar in south Delhi recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge 43.7 degrees Celsius, and Palam 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon tracker

According to an IMD forecast, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Karnataka.

Recent satellite imagery shows light to moderate spell of rainfall occasionally intense spell accompanied with moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph occasionally) over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rayalaseema, 1/3 pic.twitter.com/mwQUaihuTh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 2, 2024

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim and Meghalaya until June 6 and over Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura until June 4.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu on June 5 and in Karnataka till June 6.

Furthermore, the north-eastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura — must gear up for thunderstorms accompanied by fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds until June 9.

According to the forecast, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya from June 2 to June 4, with heavy rainfall persisting on June 5 and June 6. Similarly, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can anticipate heavy rainfall on June 2, followed by heavy rainfall from June 3 to June 6. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura from June 2 to June 4.