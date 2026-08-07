Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in 25 states till August 8. Check full list here

Full list of states under heavy rainfall warning

North India: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. East India: Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. West India: Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. South India: Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Odisha is likely to witness the most severe weather, with isolated pockets expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on August 8. Very heavy rainfall is also forecast over East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka during different days of the forecast period.

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The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph across several states, while fishermen have been advised not to venture into parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal because of squally weather and rough sea conditions.

According to the IMD, heavy rain could trigger waterlogging, flash floods in low-lying areas, landslides in vulnerable regions, disruption to road and rail traffic, damage to weak structures and standing crops, and reduced visibility. People have been advised to monitor weather updates, avoid sheltering under trees during lightning, and move to safer locations if conditions worsen.