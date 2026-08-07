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Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in 25 states till August 8. Check full list here

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in 25 states till August 8. Check full list here

The IMD said the active southwest monsoon, aided by multiple weather systems including a likely low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, will keep rainfall activity elevated across northwest, central, eastern, western and southern India through August 12. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 1:13 PM IST
Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in 25 states till August 8. Check full list herePeople have been advised to monitor weather updates, avoid sheltering under trees during lightning, and move to safer locations if conditions worsen. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread heavy rainfall warning for large parts of the country over the next six days, with more than 25 states and Union Territories expected to witness intense showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Odisha faces the highest risk, with the weather office forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 7-8.

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The IMD said the active southwest monsoon, aided by multiple weather systems including a likely low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, will keep rainfall activity elevated across northwest, central, eastern, western and southern India through August 12.

Full list of states under heavy rainfall warning

  • North India: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
  • Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.
  • East India: Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
  • Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
  • West India: Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.
  • South India: Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.  

Among these, Odisha is likely to witness the most severe weather, with isolated pockets expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on August 8. Very heavy rainfall is also forecast over East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka during different days of the forecast period.

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The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph across several states, while fishermen have been advised not to venture into parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal because of squally weather and rough sea conditions.

According to the IMD, heavy rain could trigger waterlogging, flash floods in low-lying areas, landslides in vulnerable regions, disruption to road and rail traffic, damage to weak structures and standing crops, and reduced visibility. People have been advised to monitor weather updates, avoid sheltering under trees during lightning, and move to safer locations if conditions worsen.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 1:13 PM IST
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