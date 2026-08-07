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'I was very surprised to see...': BMW Group India CFO concerned about extent, length of tax litigation in India

'I was very surprised to see...': BMW Group India CFO concerned about extent, length of tax litigation in India

In times of uncertainty, businesses need certainty and stability in policy, taxation and customs, says BMW Group India CFO Carsten Lammers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 12:51 PM IST
'I was very surprised to see...': BMW Group India CFO concerned about extent, length of tax litigation in IndiaBMW's Carsten Lammers says some of the cases he worked as a lawyer 10 years ago are still going on

BMW Group India Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Carsten Lammers has voiced concern about the extent and length of tax and Customs disputes in India, saying that quicker resolutions and streamlined processes are essential for a stable business environment.

“Some of the cases I worked on as a lawyer 10 years ago are still not finally decided in the court,” Lammers said at the 3rd SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) Automotive Taxation Conference themed 'Bharat AutoTax: Steering Policy, Technology and Growth’, as per a report by Business Standard.

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“There’s a lot of tax litigation going on. When I joined BMW India, I was very surprised to see the number of tax and Customs litigation we have and how long they take,” Lammers added.

The BMW Group India CFO, however, said that India has the potential to emerge as the world's next major growth opportunity, but stressed that clear and consistent policies, simplified tax laws, and continued reforms are essential to realise that potential fully.

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“The automotive industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. We are seeing electrification, AI, connectivity, sustainability, geopolitical shifts, tariff concerns and supply chain disruptions reshape manufacturing.

In times of uncertainty, businesses need certainty and stability in policy, taxation and customs,” Lammers said.

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“Tax functions have moved from a back-office role to the boardroom as a strategic business priority, and this is improving the ease of doing business. India is the next big opportunity, supported by a growing middle class, rising consumption and strong manufacturing capabilities,” he added.

The BMW Group CFO noted that the role of tax departments has expanded significantly, evolving from a compliance function to a strategic partner that helps senior management assess investment opportunities, manage risks and allocate capital effectively.

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While acknowledging the growing role of AI in business operations, he said technology would enhance efficiency but would not replace the expertise and judgment of tax professionals.

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Highlighting India's economic prospects, Lammers pointed to the country's expanding middle class, rising consumer demand and strengthening manufacturing base as key growth drivers. However, he said unlocking this opportunity would require a predictable policy environment, simpler tax regulations and sustained reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business.

The SIAM conference deliberated on policy reforms, digital transformation and emerging global taxation trends, shaping the automotive industry.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 12:51 PM IST
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