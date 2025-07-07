Delhi weather: Rain brings temperatures down in parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues orange alert. Details here 

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a refreshing spell of rain on Monday morning, bringing welcome relief from the hot and humid weather that had gripped the region over the past weeks. Light to moderate showers were reported from several areas of the national capital, including Lutyens' Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and East Delhi.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre(RWFC) in New Delhi, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds(30-40km/h), was expected to continue across Delhi-NCR for the next couple of hours. The advisory was issued around 6:30 am and warned the residents to stay alert for possible localised disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Delhi and nearby areas, cautioning of sustained heavy rainfall throughout the day. The IMD said that disruptions, such as waterlogging, traffic delays and reduced visibility, are likely to be reported in some parts of the national capital.

With clouds blanketing the sky since early morning, the temperature took a noticeable dip. The IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature will remain two to four degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. For Monday, the maximum is likely to range between 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to stay between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

After a week of rising temperatures and sticky humidity, Monday's rainfall brought a sense of relief for the people. However, authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution. The combination of rain, thunder, and wind may cause inconvenience, particularly during peak hours. People are advised to avoid low-lying areas and stay indoors during thunderstorms.

(With agency input)