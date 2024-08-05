Weather Update: Mumbai, Ahmedabad brace for heavy rainfall as IMD sounds alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday. Parts of Mumbai including Thane witnessed heavy downpour on the weekend. In the 24-hour period ending Sunday 8.30am, IMD's Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 96.8mm and 57mm rainfall, respectively. Thane received 144mm rainfall during the same period, showed IMD data.

The Met Department also issued an orange alert for Mumbai for Sunday, but till 2.30pm, the Santacruz and Colaba stations recorded only 4.2mm and 9.6mm rainfall, respectively. An orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rains at a few places. In its three-day forecast for Tuesday to Thursday, IMD said that moderate rainfall is likely. Despite the wet weekend, night temperatures recorded in the city have been marginally below normal.

On Sunday, IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2C, which was 0.3 below normal, while IMD Colaba station recorded 25C, which was 0.2 below normal. Till Sunday morning, IMD Santacruz observatory recorded total rainfall of 2,174.6mm and IMD Colaba observatory 1,993.8mm. The average total rainfall requirement for the four monsoon months is 2,318mm, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, the weather office predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on Monday in Ahmedabad, temperatures likely to range from a low of 26 degrees Celsius to a high of 30 degrees Celsius. On August 6, temperatures will range from a low of 27 degrees Celsius to a high of 32 degrees Celsius, with thunderstorms and rain expected. The following day, August 7, will see temperatures between 27 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and light rain. On August 8, temperatures are forecast to be between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius, with generally cloudy skies and light rain continuing.

August 9 will bring temperatures ranging from 27 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of rain or thundershowers. Finally, on August 10, temperatures will vary between 26 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted. The overall trend indicates a week with predominantly cloudy skies and varying chances of rain and thunderstorms.

With three weather systems active in and around the Gujarat region, several areas in the state are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast released on Sunday. These systems include the monsoon trough, the off-shore trough, and a low-pressure area over western Rajasthan that is moving westwards, as per a TOI report.