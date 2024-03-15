Weather Update: THESE states to receive rainfall from Mar 16 to 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall warning for several parts of the country, which is expected to begin from March 16 and continue through to March 21, 2024.

States that are likely to be impacted by this include West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Furthermore, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are also expected to receive rainfall on March 20 and 21.

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or snowfall at many locations. Similar predictions have been made for certain isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura are also expecting light to moderate rainfall in a few areas.

This same weather pattern is anticipated for certain isolated regions in Assam & Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe.

Between March 16 and 20, Gangetic West Bengal could see scattered to widespread rainfall coupled with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of between 30-40 kmph.

Similarly, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh could see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall.

The trough that spans from east Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu now extends from Marathwada to the Comorin Area crossing interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. As a result, light rainfall is expected over Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam between March 16 and 20.

In anticipation of a new western disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan Region beginning the night of March 20, isolated light rainfall or snowfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad on March 20 and 21, and over Himachal Pradesh on March 21.