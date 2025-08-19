'We'll make Rahul Gandhi the next PM': Tejashwi Yadav's big claim ahead of Bihar elections 2025

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said the youth have decided to remove the “old and rickety” NDA government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the next prime minister.

Speaking at a rally in Nawada on the third day of Congress’ 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Yadav added that it is now time for the younger generation to lead the state.

Advertisement

“The Nitish Kumar-led government has become ‘khattara’ (rickety) and it needs to be urgently replaced. The young should now get a chance… We have a vision for Bihar. The youth have resolved that they will remove from power this old and rickety government, and ensure that Rahul Gandhi is the PM after the next Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Furthermore, the Yadav scion took aim at the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state. “The SIR is dacoity of votes and we will not allow that to happen. It's a conspiracy of the ruling dispensation to disenfranchise voters in Bihar,” he alleged.

At the rally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Election Commission and the BJP of working together to “steal votes” and “fool the people of Bihar”.

Advertisement

“The BJP wants to snatch away the right to vote... We are Biharis. One Bihari outweighs all. We treat elections like khaini (chewing tobacco) – we rub it and throw it away,” the former deputy chief minister said.

His remarks come during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Yadav has alleged that the names of living voters were being deleted and some marked as dead. The draft rolls show more than 65 lakh voters have been dropped.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Sunday gave Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seven days to either file an affidavit with proof of his “vote chori” allegation or apologise publicly. “An affidavit will have to be given or an apology will have to be made to the country. There is no third option,” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said in Delhi. He called Gandhi’s remarks an “insult to the Constitution” and said terms like “vote chori” weaken democratic institutions.