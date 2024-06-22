West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to campaign for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad: TMC sources

In a move indicating a strategic alliance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly agreed to support Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her electoral debut from Wayanad. Sources within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) confirmed this development.

The root of this collaboration traces back to Mamata Banerjee's proposal last year, suggesting that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should contest from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, Mamata Banerjee's decision to campaign for Priyanka comes in the wake of a meeting between the seasoned Congress leader and former Union minister, P Chidambaram, and the Bengal CM in Kolkata on June 20. Chidambaram, acting as an envoy for the Gandhis, played a pivotal role in solidifying this political partnership.

Recent electoral outcomes reflected changes within the Congress as well, with Rahul Gandhi, who previously held both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, opting to retain the latter, thus paving the way for his sister Priyanka to contest from Wayanad. Expressing her enthusiasm for this new political chapter, Priyanka stated, "I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them (people) feel Rahul Gandhi's absence. I will work hard and try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative."

Amid these developments, Mamata Banerjee expressed disappointment with the Congress party, placing the blame on Bengal party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the breakdown in the Congress-TMC alliance talks. The elections witnessed Chowdhury's defeat in the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections, following five consecutive victories. Subsequently, on June 20, Chowdhury resigned from his position as the president of the Bengal Congress unit.