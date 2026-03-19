West Bengal Election 2026: BJP releases second list of candidates for 111 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its second list of 111 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

With this, the contest is shaping up across all 294 constituencies, where the BJP will take on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Voting will be held in two phases, April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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West Bengal Assembly elections | BJP releases a list of 111 candidates for the upcoming State election.



Nisith Pramanik to contest from Mathabhanga

Shankar Adhikari from Chopra

Koustav Bagchi from Barrackpur

Arup Choudhury from Kamarhati

Rekha Patra from Hingalganj

Roopa… pic.twitter.com/2HJ1CA0Pgx — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026

In the latest list, Nisit Pramanik has been named from Mathabhanga, while Shankar Adhikari will contest from Chopra. Koustav Bagchi has been fielded from Barrackpur, Arup Chowdhury from Kamakhali, and Rekha Patra from Hingalganj.

Among the more recognisable names, Roopa Ganguly will contest from Sonarpur Dakshin. Priyanka Tibrewal has been nominated from Entally, and Tapas Roy from Kolkata.

Earlier, the BJP had released its first list of 144 candidates. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is set to contest from Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, and from Bhabanipur, which is currently represented by the TMC chief.

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Other candidates from the first list include BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul from Asansol Dakshin and actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh from Shibpur. BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh will contest from Chakdaha.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the election process for the first phase will begin with a notification on March 30. Candidates can file nominations until April 6, with scrutiny on April 7 and withdrawal allowed till April 9. Polling for this phase will take place on April 23.

For the second phase, the notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, scrutiny will be held on April 10, and candidates can withdraw till April 11. Voting for this phase will be held on April 29.

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West Bengal has a total of 6,45,61,152 voters, including 6,44,52,609 general electors and 1,08,543 service voters. The state also has 5,23,229 young voters in the 18 to 19 age group.

(With inputs from ANI)