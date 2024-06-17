Kanchanjunga Express train derailed by goods train in Bengal's Siliguri; driver, guard among 8 dead so far

A Kanchanjunga Express on Monday train met with an accident in West Bengal's Siliguri. The train, en route to the Sealdah station in Kolkata, met with an accident when a goods train hit it from behind in the Rangapani region in Siliguri.

The accident took place soon after the train started its journey from the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in Bengal. At least 2 compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed as a result of the massive collision, with one of the coaches suspended in air.

At least 8 passengers have died and around 25 have been injured in the accident so far. Among the 8 people who have lost their lives in the accident are the driver, assistant driver and the guard.

Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board said at a press conference, "Driver and assistant driver of the goods train and guard of Kanchenjunga Express train have died in the incident."

"The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchanhunga Express," Additional SP of Darjeeling Police Abhishek Roy told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after a goods train rammed into it at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district today; rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/rYnEfC3vic — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

What caused the accident?

Sinha said that the prima facie investigation into the accident suggests human error as a cause. "8 deaths, 25 injured in this accident. Prima facie suggests human error as the cause. The first indications suggest that this is a case of signal disregard. Kavach needs to proliferated, planned for West Bengal," she said.

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee condole the loss of lives

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives, adding that Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is on the way to the site of the mishap.

"The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," he tweeted.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the accident. She added that the District Magistrate, doctors and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," she wrote on X.

Ashwini Vaishnaw gives update on rescue ops

Calling the incident 'unfortunate', Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination.

"Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site," he wrote.

Moreover, the Northeast Frontier Railway said that an emergency medical team has been rushed to the spot. A helpdesk has also been set up at the Sealdah station in connection with the matter.