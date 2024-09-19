West Bengal Medical Council cancels Sandip Ghosh's licence over rape-murder case

In another blow to RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh, the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday cancelled his medical practitioner registration. Ghosh, who is in CBI custody in connection with financial irregularities and the rape-murder case of a woman doctor at the hospital, has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC. His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act, 1914.

This comes just weeks after the Indian Medical Association suspended his membership. The action was initiated after the disciplinary committee of the medical body took note of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

The IMA in its suspension order noted the victim's parents' "grievances against you (Dr Sandip Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner."

The association further said that its Bengal branch as well as certain associations of doctors have sought action against Ghosh. "The disciplinary committee of IMA HQs has unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association," the order read.

Sandip Ghosh is being probed for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities in RG Kar. He was also allegedly involved in tampering with evidence in the investigation of the rape and murder of trainee doctor at the hospital.