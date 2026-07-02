WFH for 50% staff, double parking fee: Delhi's annual winter anti-pollution plan from November 1

The Delhi government has notified a comprehensive set of annual anti-pollution measures that will automatically come into force every winter, including work-from-home for half the workforce, higher parking charges, fuel restrictions linked to pollution certificates, and curbs on older vehicles.

The measures, notified by the Department of Environment and Forests under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, will be enforced every year between November 1 and February 28, with stricter provisions applying during specific periods.

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Fuel only with a valid PUCC

Under the new framework, all petrol, diesel, and CNG/LPG retail outlets in Delhi will supply fuel only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate throughout the year.

Verification will be carried out through physical certificates, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, and electronic databases such as VAHAN. Vehicles found taking fuel without a valid PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificates) may face penalties.

Curbs on older vehicles

From November 1 to January 31 every year, non-BS VI vehicles registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the capital.

The restriction will not apply to CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, and other categories exempted by the Environment Department.

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WFH, staggered office timings

To reduce congestion during the peak pollution season, the Delhi government and private offices will operate with no more than 50% physical attendance from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home.

Essential services, including hospitals, public transport, power, water supply, sanitation, disaster management, and pollution-control agencies, have been exempted.

Office timings will also be staggered during winter. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm between November 1 and February 28.

Parking charges doubled

Parking charges at all authorised parking sites across Delhi will be doubled from November 1 to February 28 to discourage the use of private vehicles.

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Parking facilities operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation have been exempted.

Construction restrictions

The notification imposes a ban on dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities from November 1 to January 31, except for essential public infrastructure projects.

A complete ban on construction and demolition activities, barring urgent government projects and emergency works, will remain in force from December 10 to January 20.

During the same period, vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, bricks, stone, cement, and debris will not be allowed to enter Delhi, except those engaged in projects of national importance, essential infrastructure, and other exempted works.

Anti-smog systems mandatory

Commercial high-rise buildings with a built-up area of more than 3,000 square metres, including malls, hotels, office complexes and institutional buildings of G+5 height and above, must install anti-smog guns or mist systems by August 15.

The systems must remain operational throughout the year except during the monsoon and the peak summer period from May 1 to September 15.

Mist systems have also been made mandatory at construction sites larger than 1,000 square metres.

Crackdown on open burning

The notification makes resident welfare associations, housing societies, institutions, contractors, and establishments responsible for preventing the burning of waste, leaves, biomass, plastic, and other materials within their premises.

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Authorities have also been directed to step up enforcement, including drone-based surveillance during night hours.

The Delhi government said the notification consolidates all previous winter pollution-control orders into a single framework. However, if stricter measures are imposed under the Commission for Air Quality Management's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), those provisions will prevail.

Violations will invite action under the Environment (Protection) Act, including prosecution, environmental compensation, sealing or closure of premises, and other penalties permitted under law.

