Monsoon has officially arrived in Delhi! IMD declares onset as rains lash capital, NCR regions

The wait is officially over. The India Meteorological Department declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi on Thursday, July 2, ending the capital's prolonged stretch of heat and sticky humidity.

The declaration followed several days of pre-monsoon conditions across Delhi and NCR. Thursday morning brought rains to parts of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, and by the time the showers had rolled through, the IMD made it official.

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What to expect in the coming days

The rest of Thursday will see generally cloudy skies over Delhi, with light to moderate rainfall expected across many areas. Isolated spots could see heavier downpours accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, conditions that may cause waterlogging and disruptions during peak commuting hours.

The weather department expects monsoon activity to stay active over Delhi and much of northwest India for the next several days. A favourable monsoon trough, the elongated low-pressure zone that draws moisture-laden winds inland, is in place, and a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 3. Together, these are expected to support widespread rainfall across northern India in the days ahead.

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Rain in Delhi through July 7

In the coming days, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain every day between July 3 and July 7 in Delhi. Minimum temperatures during this period are likely to range between 23°C and 24°C, with maximums expected between 33°C and 35°C. For Thursday, July 2, the forecast calls for generally cloudy skies with moderate rain, a maximum of 33°C and a minimum around 24°C.

ALSO READ: Delhi weather: IMD issues red alert for rain as monsoon expected to reach capital by July 3 or 4

Meanwhile, monsoon brought some unexpected tragedies and disturbances in other parts of India. In Navi Mumbai, two girls suffered electric shocks after coming into contact with an exposed live wire on a waterlogged road near the LP Bridge in Nerul. Arunachal Pradesh continued to deal with the aftermath of flash floods, parts of Maharashtra were battered by heavy rain, and the IMD flagged the likelihood of intense rainfall over south Bengal in the days ahead.