'What Hasina said was true': Netizens blast Mizoram CM's call for Christian nation in explosive US speech

A speech by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma in America has gone viral where he called for a united nation for the Chin-Kuki-Zo people. In the speech in America's Indianapolis in September, Lalduhoma addressed the "elephant in the room" and conveyed his apprehension that there was a real danger of his religion becoming a source of disunity and division, rather than being one that "shepherds the flock and transforms the church into a united, strong and impenetrable fortress, which it should be".

Lalduhoma's address, delivered on September 4, was about religion in the context of the Zo people, an indigenous group primarily residing in Mizoram, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Zo people are part of the larger ethnic grouping commonly known as the Chin-Kuki-Mizo, who share linguistic, cultural, and historical ties.

At the end of his speech, he said the primary reason he accepted the invitation to visit the US was to seek a path towards "unity for all of us". "We are one people — brothers and sisters — and we cannot afford to be divided or apart from one another," the chief minister said, mincing no words about what he wanted in the future. "I want us to have the conviction and confidence that one day, through the strength of God, who made us a nation, we will rise together under one leadership to achieve our destiny of nationhood."

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, continued: "While a country may have borders, a true nation transcends such limitations. We have been unjustly divided, forced to exist under three different governments in three different countries, and this is something we can never accept."

During a question-answer session at the same event, the chief minister said the current boundaries were not acceptable to the Zo people. "We shall never ever accept the division of our people into three countries," he said. "This will never be acceptable. The boundaries are imposed boundaries by the British government. In that committee, we are never represented, we are never consulted. Therefore, it is an imposed boundary and will never accept it."

Lalduhoma's speech on American soil has fuelled a debate on whether a foreign country was, indeed, plotting to carve out a separate Christian nation, which Sheikh Hasina reportedly spoke of about just months before she was forced to quit and flee Bangladesh.

In May this year, months before she was forced to quit as prime minister, Hasina had warned that a conspiracy was on to carve out a "Christian country taking parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar with a base in the Bay of Bengal."

The following speech of Chief Minister of #Mizoram PU Lalduhoma is self-explanatory. In his speech, he shares his vision of an independent 'Christian state' encompassing Christian-majority areas in three different countries.

Abhijit Chavda, a writer and YouTuber, expressed concerns over the chief minister's speech, and summarised it as: "Kukiland for Christ, from US soil!" He said the current Mizoram chief minister "refuses to accept territorial integrity and sovereignty of India" and that the "Indian government's inaction will cost us dearly".

Kukiland for Christ, from US soil!



Speeches given in September 2024 by the current CM of Mizoram in the US - refuses to accept territorial integrity & sovereignty of India.



The Indian government's inaction will cost us dearly.

Bikramjit Kangabam, another social media user, also sensed a trouble and suggested Kuki's role in the ongoing violence in Manipur. He said India needs to understand the larger game plan of "Kuki-Zo-engineered Manipur violence and its implications in North East India."

We shall never accept the division of our people into three countries

-says Lalduhoma

On Sept 4, 2024, Mizoram CM PU Lalduhoma's call in the US for a united Chin-Kuki-Zo nation sparked heated debate.

Sana Jaoba, a research scholar, called the Lalduhoma's speech a "threat to the national security and integrity". "His remarks risk inciting division and disrupting the harmony we’ve worked hard to build in India," he said, adding that the chief minister's suggestion that communities should form a separate nation ignores the importance of unity within India.

The recent statement by Mizoram CM Lalduhoma in his speech at USA, advocating for a separate nation for the Zo community across India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, is a threat to the national security and integrity.

His remarks risk inciting division and disrupting the harmony



His remarks risk inciting division and disrupting the harmony… pic.twitter.com/CXzkUIVbDl — sanajaoba (@Sana10Meitei) November 3, 2024

Prashanth Kini, an astrologer who tracks geopolitics, connected the chief minister's speech with what Sheikh Hasina had said about a Christian nation months before her removal. "Whatever Sheikh Haseena said was true," Kini said and blamed America for trouble in Bangladesh. "How some anti-nationals with the help of outside forces destabilise the Bangladesh Government is History now...Manipur, Mizoram, Chittagong may see terrorist activities."

Mizoram CM requests America to create a separate Nation for Christians who are living in INDIA Bangladesh and Myanmar tri Junction

Mizoram CM says Christians living in India Bangladesh and Myanmar tri Junction shall be ruled by one Government

Whatever Sheikh Haseena said

Months before the trouble started in Bangladesh, Dhaka-based Daily Star reported that Hasina spoke about a proposal from a "white man" for a naval base in Bangladeshi waters. "It may appear that it is aimed at only one country, but it is not. I know where else they intend to go," she was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. Hasina said that she was offered a peaceful election if she allowed a base in Bangladesh. Hasina turned down the offer, she was out of power by August.