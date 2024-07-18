'What if name of the owner is Guddu, Munna': Akhilesh Yadav after Muzaffarnagar police order eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to display owners' names

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, said on Thursday that the Muzaffarnagar police's directive to eatery owners along the Kanwar Yatra route to post the names of their owners is a "social crime" and requested that the courts take suo motu cognisance of the issue.



To prevent "confusion," Muzaffarnagar police have forced all restaurants along the Kanwar Yatra route to post the names of their owners. The opposition parties see this as an attack on Muslim businessmen.



Yadav posted on X in response to a news report about the injunction, saying, "And what if the owner's name is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu, or Fatte? What information can you get from these names?

… और जिसका नाम गुड्डू, मुन्ना, छोटू या फत्ते है, उसके नाम से क्या पता चलेगा?



माननीय न्यायालय स्वत: संज्ञान ले और ऐसे प्रशासन के पीछे के शासन तक की मंशा की जाँच करवाकर, उचित दंडात्मक कार्रवाई करे। ऐसे आदेश सामाजिक अपराध हैं, जो सौहार्द के शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण को बिगाड़ना चाहते… pic.twitter.com/nRb4hOYAjP — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 18, 2024



As preparations for the Sawan month festivities get underway, approximately 240 km of the Kanwar Yatra path traverses through the district. The order applies to all food establishments, including hotels, dhabas, and food carts, to ensure transparency and maintain order during the pilgrimage.

The decision, however, has faced strong criticism from opposition parties, with Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera denouncing it as "state-sponsored bigotry." Similarly, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi likened the measure to historical acts of discrimination, drawing parallels to apartheid in South Africa and the boycott of Jewish businesses in Nazi Germany.

The controversy escalated further as the Congress and AIMIM shared a video of Police Chief Abhishek Singh justifying the order with the media. Khera emphasised the need for collective opposition against such discriminatory practices, warning against regressing into obscurity under the BJP-led government.

Owaisi, in his Hindi post on social media platform X, criticised the requirement for shop owners to display their names, equating it to oppressive historical precedents. He condemned the move as an attempt to segregate and discriminate against Muslim businesses, echoing concerns raised by various quarters.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) added fuel to the fire by alleging that Muslims were selling religious items at Hindu pilgrimage sites while concealing their identities. The VHP secretary-general called for increased vigilance and urged state authorities to take action against such practices to safeguard Hindu sentiments.

The mandate by the police department, viewed as a preventive measure, has stirred a heated debate on religious tolerance, economic inclusivity, and communal harmony in the region, prompting calls for reevaluating the decision from various stakeholders.

(With PTI inputs)