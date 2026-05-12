What is Annapurna Bhandaar? Bengal BJP govt’s ₹3,000 scheme explained

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced the rollout of the proposed Annapurna Bhandaar scheme, under which eligible women in the state may receive Rs 3,000 per month directly in their bank accounts. He also directed officials to ensure that women can travel free on state-run buses from next month. The decisions were taken at the first cabinet meeting of the new BJP government in West Bengal, chaired by Adhikari and attended by ministers and senior bureaucrats.

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Adhikari said officials had been told to implement the scheme from June 1. The proposal had been one of the BJP's key promises ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

What is the Annapurna Bhandaar scheme?

Annapurna Bhandaar is a women's welfare initiative proposed by the BJP in West Bengal. It has been presented as a replacement for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme introduced by the earlier All India Trinamool Congress government.

What has the government proposed under the scheme?

Under the proposal, eligible women in the state may receive Rs 3,000 every month directly in their bank accounts. The scheme is aimed at providing financial support to women from low and middle-income households.

How is it different from the earlier Lakshmir Bhandar scheme?

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Under the earlier scheme, women from the general category received Rs 1,500 per month, while women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe households received Rs 1,700 per month. The proposed Annapurna Bhandaar amount is almost double the amount given under the earlier TMC-led government scheme.

When will the scheme be implemented?

The chief minister said officials had been directed to implement the scheme from June 1.

What other decisions were taken at the first cabinet meeting?

The meeting, attended by the five newly sworn-in ministers and senior bureaucrats, also discussed border fencing, the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and measures relating to illegal immigration. Adhikari said land would be transferred to the Border Security Force for border fencing work and added that the issue of illegal immigrants would be resolved in a few days.

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Which central schemes will now be rolled out in West Bengal?

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Adhikari said West Bengal would now be brought under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme along with other flagship programmes. These include Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for crop insurance, PM SHRI Schools and PM Vishwakarma for artisans and craftspeople. The state government also announced the rollout of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 3.0 for subsidised cooking gas connections.

Why is this announcement significant?

The announcement came days after Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's ninth chief minister on Saturday. He became the first BJP leader to head the state government after the party ended the All India Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state.