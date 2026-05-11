BJP's first Bengal cabinet: 6 big decisions taken by Suvendu Adhikari government

The first Cabinet meeting of West Bengal’s new BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari signalled a major policy shift in the state, with decisions focused on healthcare, border security and administrative restructuring. The meeting at Nabanna came just days after the BJP formed its first-ever government in Bengal following the 2026 Assembly elections.

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Among the six major decisions announced were the rollout of Ayushman Bharat in the state, faster transfer of land for Bangladesh border fencing, changes in the bureaucracy and closer coordination with the Centre on governance issues.

Ayushman Bharat to be rolled out in Bengal

One of the biggest announcements from the Cabinet meeting was the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in West Bengal. The move reverses the previous state government’s decision to stay out of the Centre’s flagship healthcare programme.

The BJP government said the scheme would begin immediately, allowing eligible families in Bengal to access cashless treatment benefits under the national health programme.

The new government said aligning with central welfare schemes would improve healthcare access and reduce financial pressure on low-income families. The decision is also being viewed as an attempt to strengthen Centre-state coordination after years of political friction.

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Border fencing along Bangladesh to be fast-tracked

The Cabinet also approved measures to speed up fencing along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. According to officials, the state will begin transferring land to the Border Security Force for pending fencing work, with the process expected to be completed within 45 days.

Reports said nearly 569 km of unfenced stretches had become a major concern for security agencies.

The government plans to fast-track land transfer clearances for the BSF and remove administrative hurdles that had delayed fencing projects in the past. Officials said the work would begin immediately under direct monitoring from the state administration.

Major bureaucratic restructuring planned

Another key focus area was the restructuring of the state bureaucracy. Senior officials attended meetings with the Chief Minister as the new administration discussed changes in governance style and administrative functioning. Sources also indicated that retired bureaucrats associated with the previous administration may be removed from active advisory roles.

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The BJP government is expected to introduce a more centralised administrative structure with tighter monitoring of departments and closer coordination with the Union government. Changes in staffing, advisory positions and departmental reporting systems are also likely.

Other key decisions taken by the Cabinet

The first cabinet meeting also reportedly discussed:

Faster implementation of central schemes in Bengal

Beginning the Census-related administrative process

Improving coordination between the state and Union ministries

Reviewing security and governance mechanisms across departments

The decisions collectively underline the BJP government’s attempt to project a governance model closely aligned with the Centre while signalling a break from the previous administration’s policies.